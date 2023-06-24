Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives $214.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $200.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.05 and its 200 day moving average is $196.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

