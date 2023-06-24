Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 40,000 Shares

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $3,992,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,216,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance

HOVNP stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%.

