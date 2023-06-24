Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Humana accounts for about 2.1% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Humana by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.56.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $445.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.34. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.00 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

