Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on June 30th

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th.
Imperial Petroleum Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:IMPPP opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.78. Imperial Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.
Imperial Petroleum Company Profile
