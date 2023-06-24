Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on June 30th

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:IMPPP opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.78. Imperial Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.