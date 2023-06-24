Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP) is KFG Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Get Rating) by 169.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,275 shares during the quarter. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF comprises about 6.1% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 40,702 shares during the period.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSTP opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.55. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Profile

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

