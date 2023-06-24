Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) Shares Purchased by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January makes up about 0.7% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $805,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

UJAN stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

