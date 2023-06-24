Insider Selling: Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Director Sells C$5,079,000.00 in Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) Director Brian William Kingston sold 150,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.86, for a total value of C$5,079,000.00.
Shares of BAM stock opened at C$41.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.89. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$36.65 and a 52 week high of C$48.19. The company has a market cap of C$17.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03.
Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.02). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 53.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 5.0100001 EPS for the current year.
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. It serves institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, insurance companies, and individual investors. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
