Insider Selling: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) EVP Sells $23,832.00 in Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $23,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.67. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCPH shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve the lives of cancer patients in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

