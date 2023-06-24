Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $123,778.38 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,523 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $123,778.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,410 shares in the company, valued at $27,248,414.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Intapp Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ INTA opened at $47.23 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,898,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,824,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after buying an additional 257,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,474,000 after buying an additional 183,768 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 592,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Intapp during the first quarter valued at $22,484,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

