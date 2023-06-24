Insider Selling: Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) EVP Sells $11,572.25 in Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) EVP Daniel C. Norman sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $11,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,904.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $13.10 on Friday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $249.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Nature’s Sunshine Products

NATR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 97.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 56,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 112,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 42,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 71.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.