Insider Selling: Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) EVP Sells $18,047.76 in Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) EVP Daniel C. Norman sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $18,047.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 6.0 %
NATR stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.49 million, a PE ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $13.35.
Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.81%.
NATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.
