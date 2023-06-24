Insider Selling: Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) EVP Sells $18,047.76 in Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) EVP Daniel C. Norman sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $18,047.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 6.0 %

NATR stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.49 million, a PE ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter worth about $2,736,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 191,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

(Get Rating)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.