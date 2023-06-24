Insider Selling: Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) EVP Sells $31,560.00 in Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $31,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.49 million, a P/E ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $13.35.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NATR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 424.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

