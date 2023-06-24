Insider Selling: Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Senior Officer Sells C$404,489.91 in Stock

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 22,767 shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.77, for a total value of C$404,489.91.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Performance

TSE NBLY opened at C$17.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$763.34 million, a P/E ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.90. Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NBLY. TD Securities lowered their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 9th. Cormark lowered their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

Featured Stories

