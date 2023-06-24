Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sells 56 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $11,739.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,180.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.09. 11,776,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,986,744. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

