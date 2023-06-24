Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $556,371.24 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 52,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $556,371.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,417,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,430,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Derek Andersen sold 40,004 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $340,834.08.
Snap Stock Performance
NYSE SNAP opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.20. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Snap by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Snap by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Snap by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $3,216,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
