Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $63,795.08 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $63,795.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,407,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,187,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,235 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $23,143.90.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.86 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

