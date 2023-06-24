Insider Selling: Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $30,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,641,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,366.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $64,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Mossytree Inc. sold 111,953 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $76,128.04.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $50,250.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 33,999 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $23,119.32.

Vacasa Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. Vacasa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $273.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $256.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 137.2% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 970,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 318,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vacasa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

