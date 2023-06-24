Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $137.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

