Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.64 billion, a PE ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

