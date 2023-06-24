Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Reduced by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.8% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.3% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day moving average of $105.64. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $113.15.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

