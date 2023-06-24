International Group American Sells 10,981,108 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Stock

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Group American also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CRBG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

