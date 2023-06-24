Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.85 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00013846 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and $13.12 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00042306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000902 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 499,869,728 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,399,973 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

