Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MRA Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 115,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3,020.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

KBWB opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.4456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.