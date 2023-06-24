Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Ritholtz Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1,048.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 382,156 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 6.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco QQQ worth $134,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.54. The stock had a trading volume of 48,922,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,708,301. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.59. The company has a market capitalization of $192.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

