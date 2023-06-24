Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 9.6% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,145,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $362.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

