Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,306,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,793,000 after acquiring an additional 438,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,087,000 after acquiring an additional 632,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $144.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average of $144.84.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

