Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,575 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GSY stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $49.82.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

