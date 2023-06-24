IoTeX Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.66 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. IoTeX has a market cap of $191.58 million and $4.66 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001205 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008814 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
IoTeX Profile
IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,446,416,827 coins and its circulating supply is 9,446,416,822 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling IoTeX
