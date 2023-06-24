IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.12. 1,361,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,551. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after buying an additional 862,222 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IQVIA by 125.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,186,000 after buying an additional 518,581 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

