Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises about 1.3% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,633,000 after purchasing an additional 172,801 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,542,000 after buying an additional 54,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.6 %

IRM stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,157,030.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,678 shares of company stock worth $7,482,890 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Articles

