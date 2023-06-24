iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Purchased by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,400,000 after acquiring an additional 322,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,915,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,670,000 after acquiring an additional 110,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after acquiring an additional 322,683 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,363,000 after acquiring an additional 618,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 715,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,913,000 after acquiring an additional 130,795 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXC opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

