iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP) Holdings Increased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,071 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 5.50% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $14,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBMP. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 224,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 931.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 107,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 97,275 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IBMP opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

