iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

