iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Reduced by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,495,000 after buying an additional 2,120,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $324,358,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,111,000 after buying an additional 7,302,610 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.