iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

