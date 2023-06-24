iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.94 and last traded at $42.02. 15,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hilltop Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,178,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 4,635.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after acquiring an additional 901,623 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

