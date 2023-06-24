James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $355.51

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 355.51 ($4.55) and traded as high as GBX 403.50 ($5.16). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 398 ($5.09), with a volume of 231,787 shares trading hands.

James Fisher and Sons Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £202.36 million, a PE ratio of 2,361.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 360.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 355.97.

About James Fisher and Sons

(Get Rating)

James Fisher and Sons plc provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The company engages in the provision of ship-to-ship transfer services, aerospace engineering, fabrication, design and engineering hazardous area, marine projects, mechanical and electrical and designs, and specialist engineering and structures consultancy designs; provides inspection and monitoring services, such as condition monitoring, construction plant products, onshore geotechnical, hull stress, load cells, marine and offshore safety systems, non-destructive testing, nuclear plants, offshore wind management, PyroSentry, radiation detection equipment, strain rings, structural, and X-ray inspection systems; and offers lifting and handling services, including container weight systems, crane overload monitoring, hose and umbilical reelers, lifting equipment, load links and shackles, marine cranes, and winches and hoists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.