Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Position Lifted by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,450 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 0.9% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $36,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 572,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 75,953 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JAAA opened at $49.76 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $50.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.