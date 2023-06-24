Jet Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $140,340.42 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $15.56 million and approximately $140,340.42 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019130 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013899 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,604.28 or 1.00005584 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00918481 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $144,590.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

