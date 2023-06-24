John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $1.68 Million Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for 1.1% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

