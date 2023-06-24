John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 2.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,305 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after purchasing an additional 522,357 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,463,000 after purchasing an additional 190,270 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

