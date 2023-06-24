John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BMAR opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.