John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Sells 1,068 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $119.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day moving average is $124.44. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.