John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Sells 1,068 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $119.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day moving average is $124.44. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on SPDR S&P Dividend ETF from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.