Jose Miguel Enrich Purchases 240,154 Shares of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT) Stock

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) major shareholder Jose Miguel Enrich bought 240,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $100,864.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,531.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rubicon Technologies Stock Performance

Rubicon Technologies stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $10.50.

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Rubicon Technologies, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technologies

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Rubicon Technologies from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rubicon Technologies by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubicon Technologies

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

