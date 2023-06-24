Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 5,519 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $1,120,522.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,378,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,138,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MORN opened at $193.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.54 and a beta of 1.18. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.28 and a 12 month high of $261.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $479.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.89%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

