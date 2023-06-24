JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Target Price to GBX 4,000

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.07) to GBX 3,700 ($47.34) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.57) to GBX 4,720 ($60.40) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,908.89.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 1.6 %

DEO opened at $169.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average of $178.44. Diageo has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diageo Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.