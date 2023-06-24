JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Rating) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.84 and last traded at $40.84. Approximately 866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 69,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $419.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 57,552.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 74,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 74,243 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,371,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $605,000.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

