Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,932,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1,794.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 979,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 928,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,149,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 115,668 shares during the period.
Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance
Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $864.35 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $33.24.
Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile
The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
