Kessler Investment Group LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.11 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.38 and a 200 day moving average of $243.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

