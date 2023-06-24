Kessler Investment Group LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 33.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Timken by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.23. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. Timken’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

